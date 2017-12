Dec 28 (Reuters) - Switch Inc:

* SWITCH LOWERS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY INTEREST RATES

* SWITCH - REPRICING REDUCED INTEREST RATE MARGINS ON ITS EXISTING $600 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY

* SWITCH INC - REPRICING MODIFIED PRICING GRID ON ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGINS BY 0.50% AT EACH GRID LEVEL