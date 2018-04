BRIEF-Switch Qtrly Loss Per Share $2.09

April 2 (Reuters) - Switch Inc:

* SWITCH ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $99.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $98.8 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $423 MILLION TO $440 MILLION

* QTRLY CHURN OF 0.3%, COMPARED TO 1.9% FOR SAME QUARTER IN 2016

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $2.09

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.21, REVENUE VIEW $98.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF $216 MILLION TO $224 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN RANGE OF $260 MILLION TO $310 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $431.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* "TOTAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET FOR DATACENTERS REMAINS VERY STRONG"