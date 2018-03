March 2 (Reuters) - Switzerland Says:

* Has Received Request From Greek Court For Assistance Regarding Novartis Ag investigation

* SWISS ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE SAYS REQUEST INVOLVING NOVARTIS PROBE FROM ATHENS COURT OF APPEAL IS BEING ANALYZED

* NO CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS HAVE BEEN OPENED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)