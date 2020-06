June 11 (Reuters) - SIX Swiss Exchange:

* SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING STAKE IN BME

* ACQUIRED A TOTAL OF 77,899,990 BME SHARES FOR EUR 2,569,141,670, REPRESENTING 93.16% OF THE EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL

* COMMITTED TO PRESERVING AND STRENGTHENING BME’S POSITION IN SPAIN Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)