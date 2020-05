BRIEF-Switzerland's FINMA extends COVID-19 leverage ratio calculation exemption to Jan 1

May 20 (Reuters) -

* SWISS FINANCIAL SUPERVISOR FINMA SAYS EXTENDING THE EXEMPTION FOR THE CALCULATION OF THE LEVERAGE RATIO (EXCLUSION OF CENTRAL BANK RESERVES) FOR ALL BANKS UNTIL 1 JANUARY 2021, FROM A PREVIOUS DATE OF 1 JULY 2020

* SWISS FINANCIAL SUPERVISOR FINMA SAYS CLIENTS ARE CONTINUING TO HOLD UNUSUALLY LARGE DEPOSITS WITH SWISS BANKS

* SWISS FINANCIAL SUPERVISOR FINMA SAYS EXEMPTIONS CONCERNING RISK DIVERSIFICATION AT BANKS ARE NOT BEING EXTENDED AS THERE IS NO LONGER BROAD USE BEING MADE OF THEM, THOUGH BANKS CAN ASK FOR SPECIFIC EXEMPTIONS IN INDIVIDUAL CASES (Reporting by John Miller)