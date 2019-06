BRIEF-Switzerland's Six Exchange Regulation Opens Investigation Against Asmallworld AG

June 13 (Reuters) - Six Exchange Regulation on Asmallworld AG:

* SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION AG HAS OPENED AN INVESTIGATION AGAINST ASMALLWORLD AG FOR A POSSIBLE VIOLATION OF PROVISIONS REGARDING THE DISCLOSURE OF MANAGEMENT TRANSACTIONS

* SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION SAYS THE DURATION OF THE INVESTIGATORY PROCEEDINGS IS NOT DETERMINED

* SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION SAYS INVESTIGATION IS BASED ON THE SUSPICION THAT ASMALLWORLD AG DID NOT TAKE ACTION AGAINST PERSONS WHO HAD INFRINGED THEIR REPORTING OBLIGATION AND THAT IT DID NOT TAKE ALL PRECAUTIONS TO PREVENT THE INFRINGEMENT OF THE RULES ON THE DISCLOSURE OF MANAGEMENT TRANSACTIONS Source text: [bit.ly/2WHCcac] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)