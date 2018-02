Feb 21 (Reuters) - Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc :

* SWM ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.89

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.30 TO $3.45

* QTRLY TOTAL SALES INCREASED 19% TO $235.7 MILLION

* SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT - AS A RESULT OF TAX ACT, INCURRED DEEMED REPATRIATION TAX OF $1.59/SHARE, ON UNDISTRIBUTED EARNINGS OF SOME NON-U.S. UNITS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.73 TO $2.88

* COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND CAPITALIZED SOFTWARE SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $40 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: