April 23 (Reuters) - Sword Group SE:

* Q1 PROFITABILITY (EBITDA MARGIN): 11.9%

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 6.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR SOFTWARE, SEES IN 2020 CONTINUATION OF THE RISK OF POSTPONEMENT OF LICENCE ORDERS

* FOR SERVICES, SEES IN 2020 ADDITIONAL RISK OF REDUCED PRODUCTION DUE TO DEFERRALS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS : IN POST-CONFINEMENT PERIOD SEES OVERPERFORMANCE OF THE SOFTWARE THANKS TO STRONG GROWTH IN LICENSE SALES