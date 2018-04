April 19 (Reuters) - SWORD GROUP SE:

* REG-SWORD GROUP: SALE OF A SUBSIDIARY LOCATED IN BASEL, SWITZERLAND

* TWO ENTITIES RESPECTIVELY BASED IN TUNISIA AND MOROCCO ARE ALSO INCORPORATED INTO SALE.

* ENTITIES WILL BE DECONSOLIDATED AS OF APRIL 9, 2018.