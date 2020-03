March 17 (Reuters) - Sydbank A/S:

* BANK’S SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IS TERMINATED

* SYDBANK - AS CONSEQUENCE OF MACROECONOMIC CONDITIONS CO EXPECTS LOWER RESULT FOR 2020 AND EXPECTATIONS FOR YEAR’S RESULT SUSPENDED

* TOTAL CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY POSITION REMAIN STRONG WITH A SIGNIFICANT EXCESS COVER RELATIVE TO STATUTORY REQUIREMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: