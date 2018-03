March 21 (Reuters) - Sydbank A/S:

* REG-REVALUATION OF THE VALUE OF SYDBANK’S OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN BI HOLDING A/S - UPGRADED OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* AS CONSEQUENCE OF REVALUATION BANK’S EXPECTATIONS REGARDING PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 2018 ARE ADJUSTED UPWARDS TO BE IN DKK 1,340-1,540M RANGE

* VALUE OF SYDBANK’S OWNERSHIP INTEREST IS REVALUED BY DKK 41M IN Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)