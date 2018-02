Feb 20 (Reuters) - SYDBANK A/S:

* SYDBANK’S 2017 ANNUAL REPORT

* A PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF DKK 11.31 PER SHARE FOR 2017

* 2018 TOTAL INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE ON A PAR WITH THE INCOME GENERATED IN 2017.

* PROFIT AFTER TAX OF DKK 1,200-1,400M IS PROJECTED FOR 2018

* Q4 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 412 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 428 MILLION)

* Q4 TOTAL CORE INCOME DKK ‍​1.04 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 1.09 BILLION)

* PROFIT AFTER TAX OF DKK 1,200-1,400M IS PROJECTED FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)