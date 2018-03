BRIEF-Sydbank upgrades outlook for 2018

March 12 (Reuters) - SYDBANK A/S:

* REG-VALUEINVEST ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A., LUXEMBOURG TO BE SOLD TO MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - UPGRADED OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* ‍IMPLEMENTATION OF TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE EXTRAORDINARY INCOME OF AROUND DKK 110M FOR SYDBANK​

* ‍EXPECTATIONS REGARDING PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 2018 ARE ADJUSTED UPWARDS TO BE IN DKK 1,300-1,500M​

* SYDBANK - AS CONSEQUENCE OF ANTICIPATED EXTRAORDINARY INCOME, CO’S EXPECTATIONS REGARDING NON-RECURRING ITEMS FOR 2018 ARE ADJUSTED UPWARDS TO A NET INCOME OF AROUND DKK 35M

* BANK'S EXPECTATIONS REGARDING PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 2018 ARE ADJUSTED UPWARDS TO BE IN DKK 1,300-1,500M RANGE