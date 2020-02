Feb 20 (Reuters) - Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd:

* JAN TOTAL PASSENGERS 3.9 MILLION, DOWN 0.6%

* WE EXPECT TRAFFIC TO BE MORE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED IN FEB AS A CONSEQUENCE OF CORONAVIRUS

* JAN TRAFFIC HELD UP REASONABLY WELL, DESPITE IMPACT FROM BUSHFIRES