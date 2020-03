March 10 (Reuters) - Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd :

* TOTAL TRAFFIC IN FEBRUARY 2020 WAS 3.1 MILLION PASSENGERS, DOWN 9.3%

* FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC WAS 1.1 MILLION, DOWN 16.8%

* FOR FIRST 9 DAYS OF MARCH, PROVISIONAL DATA INDICATES 25% DECREASE IN INTERNATIONAL PASSENGER TRAFFIC

* FEB DOMESTIC TRAFFIC WAS 2 MILLION, DOWN 4.5%

* FOR FIRST 9 DAYS OF MARCH, PROVISIONAL DATA INDICATES A 6% DECREASE IN DOMESTIC PASSENGER TRAFFIC