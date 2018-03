BRIEF-Sygnis Ag To Raise Capital To Acquire TGR Biosciences

March 19 (Reuters) - Sygnis Ag:

* DGAP-NEWS: SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG TO RAISE CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE TGR BIOSCIENCES

* ‍ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 4.74 MILLION NEW SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS IN EUROPE​

* ‍PRICE PER SHARE FOR PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS SET TO EUR 1.40​

* ‍PLANS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION FOR ACQUISITION OF TGR BIOSCIENCES​

* ‍REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CURRENT MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF TGR

* ‍ACQUISITION OF TGR WAS PRICED AT A VALUE OF EUR 10.4 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: