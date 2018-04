BRIEF-Sygnis FY Net Loss At EUR 3.3 Million

April 25 (Reuters) - Sygnis AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 - FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ACHIEVED

* REVENUES FOR 2017 OF EUR7.8 MILLION AHEAD OF ORIGINAL FORECAST, MORE THAN TRIPLING IN COMPARISON TO 2016

* Q4 EBITDA AND OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW BREAK-EVEN SECURED AS EXPECTED

* 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OF REVENUES BETWEEN EUR11-12 MILLION AND OVERALL EBITDA POSITIVE FOR YEAR

* FY LOSS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) IN 2017 WAS EUR(4.2) MILLION (2016: EUR(4.1) MILLION)

* FY REPORTED NET LOSS FOR 2017 WAS EUR3.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR4.4 MILLION)