March 20 (Reuters) - Sygnis AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG RAISE APPROXIMATELY EUR 4.2 MILLION IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ISSUED APPROXIMATELY 3 MILLION NEW SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR 1.40 PER SHARE.

* TOTAL CAPITAL AFTER ISSUANCE WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY 50.4 MILLION SHARES