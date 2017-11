BRIEF-Sygnis ‍reports net loss for 9 months at EUR 3.1 mln

Nov 8 (Reuters) - SYGNIS AG

* DGAP-NEWS: SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017

* ‍FULL YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE OF EUR 7 MILLION TO EUR 8 MILLION REITERATED​

* ‍REVENUE IN Q3 2017: EUR 2.4 MILLION; 47% INCREASE ON Q2 2017​

* ‍REPORTED NET LOSS FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 WAS EUR 3.1 MILLION​

* ‍REVENUES INCREASED 4-FOLD TO EUR 5.3 MILLION FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 (NINE MONTHS 2016: EUR 976 THOUSAND)​