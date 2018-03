March 15 (Reuters) - SYGNIS AG:

* SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SALES AND MARKETING TEAM RESTRUCTURING TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG REVENUE GROWTH

* ACQUISITIONS TO MAKE A MAJOR CONTRIBUTION TO YOY REVENUE GROWTH FROM EUR 1.8 MILLION IN 2016 TO EUR 7.8 MILLION (UNAUDITED) IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)