BRIEF-Sygnity Requested To Pay About 27.2 Mln Zlotys In Fines

April 30 (Reuters) - SYGNITY SA:

* REQUESTED BY POLAND’S TREASURY, REPRESENTED BY FINANCE MINISTER, TO PAY ABOUT 27.2 MILLION ZLOTYS IN FINES WITHIN 14 DAYS

* THE FINES RELATE TO THE DELAYS IN THE IMPLEMENTATION AND MAINTENANCE OF E-PODATKI SYSTEM AND ADDITIONAL SERVICES

* IN THE OPINION OF SYGNITY, THE AMOUNT OF PENALTIES SET BY TREASURY DOES NOT REFLECT THE ARRANGEMENTS OF THE AGREEMENT AND ITS IMPLEMENTATION

* BOTH PARTIES HAVE DECLARED READINESS TO IMMEDIATELY START TALKS IN ORDER TO RESOLVE THE OCCURED SITUATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)