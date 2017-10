Aug 15 (Reuters) - Sylogist Ltd

* Sylogist third quarter 2017 results: 43% increase in eps, profit and margins rise; dividend declared

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.39

* Q3 revenue c$8.9 million versus c$9.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: