April 28 (Reuters) - Sylvania Platinum Ltd:

* Q3 REVENUE 43.6 MILLION USD

* SYLVANIA PLATINUM - SYLVANIA DUMP OPERATIONS DECLARED 19,968 4E PGM OUNCES IN Q3 (Q2: 19,206 4E PGM OUNCES)

* QTRLY GROUP EBITDA INCREASED 83% TO $32.0 MILLION

* SYLVANIA PLATINUM - IN Q3, BOUGHT BACK TOTAL OF 5.2 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF $0.01 AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF 47.40 PENCE PER SHARE

* SYLVANIA PLATINUM - GROUP'S EXPECTED PGM PRODUCTION FOR FY2020 IS ABOUT 68,000 OUNCES PROVIDED OPERATIONS ARE ABLE TO RESUME AS PLANNED