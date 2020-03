March 24 (Reuters) - Sylvania Platinum Ltd:

* SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD - ALL POSSIBLE COST REDUCTION STRATEGIES WILL BE IMPLEMENTED

* SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD - COMPANY IS UNABLE TO ISSUE REVISED GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME

* SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD - IS UNABLE TO ISSUE REVISED GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME