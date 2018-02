Feb 9 (Reuters) - KP INKASO WEC SA:

* SYLWIA PASTUSIAK-BRZEZINSKA LOWERS HER STAKE IN CO TO 21.68% FROM 34.83%

* SYLWIA PASTUSIAK-BRZEZINSKA IS VICE CHAIRMAN OF CO‘S MANAGEMENT BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)