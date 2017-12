Dec 20 (Reuters) - Rifco Inc:

* SYM-TECH INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN RIFCO INC.

* SYM-TECH SAYS MADE ADDITIONAL STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN RIFCO INC ACQUIRING AN ADDITIONAL 432,500 SHARES IN RIFCO

* SYM-TECH SAYS CO AND ITS JOINT ACTORS NOW BENEFICIALLY OWN 3,662,800 COMMON SHARES REPRESENTING ABOUT 16.96% OF ISSUED COMMON SHARES OF RIFCO