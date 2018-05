BRIEF-Symantec Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.06

May 10 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp:

* SYMANTEC REPORTS FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $1.222 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.19 BILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 NON-GAAP REVENUE $1,135 MILLION - $1,165 MILLION

* AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE

* CONTACTED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION TO ADVISE IT THAT AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY

* QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BILLION, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* SEES Q1 NON-GAAP EPS $0.31 - $0.35

* UNLIKELY THAT INVESTIGATION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TIME TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K IN A TIMELY MANNER

* SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MILLION - $4,900 MILLION

* SEES 2019 NON-GAAP EPS $1.50 - $1.65

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.80, REVENUE VIEW $4.93 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41, REVENUE VIEW $1.18 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MILLION VERSUS $656 MILLION

* QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MILLION VERSUS $656 MILLION

* ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019