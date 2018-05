BRIEF-Symantec Says Does Not Anticipate Material Adverse Impact Related To Internal Investigation

May 14 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp:

* SYMANTEC PROVIDES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

* SYMANTEC CORP - AT THIS TIME, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM INTERNAL INVESTIGATION

* SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES

* SYMANTEC - INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH A FORMER EMPLOYEE’S CONCERNS REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES INCLUDE COMMENTARY ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SYMANTEC - INVESTIGATION INCLUDES CONCERNS WITH CO’S REPORTING OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES INCLUDING THOSE THAT COULD IMPACT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS

* SYMANTEC CORP - INVESTIGATION ALSO RELATED TO CONCERNS RAISED ABOUT CERTAIN OF CO’S FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, STOCK TRADING PLANS AND RETALIATION

* SYMANTEC CORP - AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION