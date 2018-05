May 8 (Reuters) - Symbility Solutions Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - SYMBILITY SOLUTIONS COMPLETES AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS SYMBILITY HEALTH DIVISION

* SYMBILITY SOLUTIONS INC - AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS SYMBILITY HEALTH DIVISION BUSINESS TO TELUS HEALTH IS VALUED AT ABOUT CA$16.5 MILLION