March 29 (Reuters) - Symbility Solutions Inc:

* SYMBILITY SOLUTIONS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SYMBILITY SOLUTIONS INC - CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR Q4 OF 2017 ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $11.3 MILLION COMPARED TO $9.0 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* SYMBILITY SOLUTIONS INC - QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: