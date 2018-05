May 18 (Reuters) - Symbility Solutions Inc:

* SYMBILITY SOLUTIONS REPORTS FOURTH CONSECUTIVE PROFITABLE QUARTER WITH Q1 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* EXPECTS TO HAVE POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN 2018

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF $4 MILLION TO $5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)