June 24 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* SYMBIOSIS AND ASTRAZENECA SIGN SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR STERILE MANUFACTURE OF COVID-19 VACCINE FOR CLINICAL TRIALS

* SYMBIOSIS - WILL PROVIDE ASTRAZENECA FAST-TRACK ACCESS TO STERILE VACCINE DRUG PRODUCT MANUFACTURING CAPACITY FOR CLINICAL TRIAL SUPPLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: