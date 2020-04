April 8 (Reuters) - PRA Health Sciences Inc:

* SYMPHONY HEALTH TO PROVIDE FREE ACCESS TO NEW METYSTM COVID-19 MODULE FOR U.S. BASED LIFE SCIENCES INDUSTRY DURING PANDEMIC

* PRA HEALTH SCIENCES - SYMPHONY HEALTH TO MAKE A 30-DAY LICENSE OF METYS COVID-19 MODULE AVAILABLE TO U.S. LIFE SCIENCE INDUSTRY AT NO CHARGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: