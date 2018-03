March 29 (Reuters) - Synacor Inc:

* SYNACOR - ON MARCH 27, CO, GOOGLE INC ENTERED EXTENSION AMENDMENT TO GOOGLE SERVICES AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 29

* SYNACOR - EXTENSION AMENDMENT EXTENDS TERM OF GOOGLE SERVICES AGREEMENT FOR ADDITIONAL 1 MONTH FROM CURRENT EXPIRATION DATE OF MARCH 28 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2GAWZDN) Further company coverage: