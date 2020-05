BRIEF-SynAct: Initial Data From First Part Of Phase II Study Within RA

May 5 (Reuters) - SynAct Pharma AB:

* SYNACT PRESENTS INITIAL DATA FROM THE FIRST PART OF THE PHASE II STUDY WITHIN RA AND GIVES AN UPDATE ON ITS PROGRESSION

* FIRST OF TWO TESTED DOSES (50 MG) IDENTIFIED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED

* BLINDED REVIEW REVEALED THAT PATIENTS IN STUDY FORM TWO GROUPS BASED ON CHANGES IN THEIR CLINICAL DISEASE ACTIVITY INDEX

* NOW INITIATES NEXT DOSE LEVEL (100 MG)

* DESPITE COVID-19 UNCERTAINTIES, SYNACT PHARMA EXPECTS THAT CASH ON HAND AND ADDITIONAL FUNDS FROM EXERCISE OF OPTIONS (TO2) IN JULY 2020, WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO SECURE CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF AP1189