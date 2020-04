April 3 (Reuters) - SynAct Pharma AB:

* SYNACT PHARMA APPLIES FOR PATENT FOR AP1189 WITHIN COVID-19

* SYNACT PHARMA AB - FILED A PATENT APPLICATION TO EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE (EPO) COVERING USE OF AP1189 FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 INFECTION

* SYNACT PHARMA AB - INTENDS TO INVESTIGATE ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUG CANDIDATE AP1189 AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 INFECTION TO PREVENT ARDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)