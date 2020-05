May 25 (Reuters) - SynAct Pharma AB:

* SYNACT PHARMA FILES PATENT APPLICATION FOR COMBINATION OF AP1189 AND METHOTREXATE FOR TREATMENT OF RA AND OTHER ARTHRITIC DISEASES

* PURPOSE OF PATENT APPLICATION IS TO ADD AN ADDITIONAL LEVEL OF IP PROTECTION TO OUR AP1189 COMPOUND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)