June 2 (Reuters) - SynAct Pharma AB:

* SYNACT PHARMA’S CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION FOR AP1189 IN NEPHROTIC SYNDROME APPROVED BY THE DANISH MEDICAL AGENCY

* SYNACT PHARMA AB - IN PHASE IIA STUDY, AP1189 WILL BE TESTED IN A DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED MULTICENTRE STUDY AS ADD-ON THERAPY TO ACE-INHIBITOR OR ANGIOTENSIN-2 RECEPTOR ANTAGONISTS

* SYNACT PHARMA AB - TO INITIATE PHASE IIA-STUDY IN NS BY END OF JUNE 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)