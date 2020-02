Feb 7 (Reuters) - SynAct Pharma AB:

* WILL REPORT INTERIM DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE IIA STUDY OF AP1189 IN PATIENTS WITH RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN Q2 2020, NOT IN Q1 2020 AS PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED

* REPORTING OF TOPLINE RESULT STILL EXPECTED DURING Q1 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)