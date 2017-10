BRIEF-Synairgen announces data update from clinical trial of inhaled interferon beta (SNG001) and clinical plan for COPD

Sept 27 (Reuters) - SYNAIRGEN PLC:

* DATA UPDATE AND CLINICAL PLAN FOR COPD

* DATA UPDATE FROM CLINICAL TRIAL OF INHALED INTERFERON BETA (SNG001) AND CLINICAL PLAN FOR COPD

* SIGNIFICANT POSITIVE FINDINGS IN PATIENTS WITH A CONFIRMED VIRAL INFECTION IN INEXAS TRIAL

* DESIGNED A SHORT TRIAL FOR WINTER OF 2017/18 TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL OF SNG001 IN COPD, WHICH IS BEING SUBMITTED FOR REGULATORY APPROVAL

* UNEXPECTEDLY LOW EXACERBATION RATE IN INEXAS TRIAL POPULATION SUGGESTS ECONOMIC VIABILITY OF DRUG IN ASTHMA INDICATION WOULD BE LIMITED