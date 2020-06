June 18 (Reuters) - Synairgen PLC:

* SYNAIRGEN PLC - ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF PLACEBO-CONTROLLED HOME SETTING CLINICAL TRIAL OF SNG001 IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19

* SYNAIRGEN PLC - TRIAL HAS BEEN EXPANDED BEYOND SOUTHAMPTON AREA TO INCLUDE PATIENTS ACROSS MAJORITY OF UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: