BRIEF-Synairgen Pauses SG015 Trial Of SNG001 In COPD Patients

May 26 (Reuters) - Synairgen PLC:

* SYNAIRGEN PLC - PAUSED SG015 TRIAL OF SNG001 IN COPD PATIENTS

* SYNAIRGEN PLC - TRIAL OF SNG001 IN COVID-19 PATIENTS (SG016) HAS PROGRESSED WELL

* SYNAIRGEN PLC - RESUULTS FROM PART OF SG016 STUDY ARE EXPECTED IN JULY 2020

* SYNAIRGEN - LOSS FROM OPERATIONS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2019 WAS £4.82 MILLION (2018: LOSS £4.13 MILLION)

* SYNAIRGEN - CASH AND BANK DEPOSITS OF £2.45 MILLION AT 31 DEC 2019 (31 DEC 2018: £5.33 MILLION