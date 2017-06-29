FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synalloy Corp acquires 3 pct ownership in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products
June 29, 2017

BRIEF-Synalloy Corp acquires 3 pct ownership in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Synalloy Corp :

* Synalloy announces ownership position in Universal Stainless

* Synalloy Corp- Acquired a 3% ownership position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.

* Synalloy Corp- Has presented Universal Stainless Board of Directors with an initial proposal to merge two companies

* Synalloy Corp- Universal Stainless board stated pursuit of business combination with Synalloy "not in best interest of company and its shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

