8 days ago
BRIEF-Synalloy Corp Q2 EPS $0.10 from continuing operations
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Synalloy Corp Q2 EPS $0.10 from continuing operations

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Synalloy Corp:

* Synalloy reports second quarter 2017 results: strong growth in net income and EBITDA

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $51.5 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Synalloy corp - raising adjusted ebitda forecast for year to $17.0 million

* Synalloy corp - expect order activity and pricing across metals businesses to remain at current levels or modestly higher for fy

* Synalloy corp - chemical segment is expected to show strong profit growth in second half of year as we ramp up production of new fire-retardant business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

