March 13 (Reuters) - Synalloy Corp:

* SYNALLOY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS: RECORD REVENUE FOR 2017 - FOURTH QUARTER REVENUE AND PROFITS CONTINUE UPWARD MOMENTUM

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 PERCENT

* SEES AN APPROXIMATE 60% INCREASE IN ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2018

* ‍CURRENT QUARTER WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $1.0 MILLION IN INVENTORY PRICE CHANGE LOSSES COMPARED TO Q4 OF LAST YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: