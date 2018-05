BRIEF-Synalloy Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.49

May 3 (Reuters) - Synalloy Corp:

* SYNALLOY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS: RECORD FIRST QUARTER REVENUE AND NET INCOME

* Q1 SALES $58.5 MILLION

* ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MILLION POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT

* SYNALLOY - FOR SPECIALTY CHEMICALS SEGMENT, NEW PRODUCT ADDITIONS SHOULD DRIVE MEANINGFUL ORGANIC GROWTH IN CURRENT AND SUBSEQUENT YEARS

* ON ACQUISITION FRONT, HAVE IDENTIFIED A HIGH IMPACT "BOLT-ON" THAT OFFERS STRONG EARNINGS POTENTIAL AT REASONABLE PRICE