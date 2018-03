March 12 (Reuters) - Synalloy Corp:

* SYNALLOY SAYS ‍ON MARCH 12, BUT EFFECTIVE JAN 6, UNIT ENTERED COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* SYNALLOY - ‍CBA, WHICH CARRIES A FIVE-YEAR TERM, INCLUDES A WAGE INCREASE AND PROFIT SHARING FOR UNION'S MEMBERS​