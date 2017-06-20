FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Synaptics Inc announces offering of $450 mln in convertible senior notes due 2022
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2017 / 8:18 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Synaptics Inc announces offering of $450 mln in convertible senior notes due 2022

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Synaptics Inc

* Synaptics Incorporated announces offering of $450 million in convertible senior notes due 2022

* Synaptics Inc says expects to grant initial purchasers for offering an option to purchase up to an additional $50 million aggregate principal amount of notes

* Synaptics - expects to use proceeds from sale of notes t in part to pay off about $123.8 million outstanding under, and terminate, its term loan facility

* Synaptics-To also use proceeds from sale in part to repurchase up to $100.0 million amount of shares of its common stock under authorized repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.