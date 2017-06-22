FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies says previous 2017 annual guidance is withdrawn
June 22, 2017 / 5:16 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies says previous 2017 annual guidance is withdrawn

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Synchronoss Technologies Inc:

* Requesting amendment to credit agreement, for additional time to deliver its Q1 2017 financial statements - SEC filing

* Discontinued Locker services are expected to have minimal revenue impact to Synchronoss' business with AT&T

* Says on May 8, 2017, AT&T announced that it will be discontinuing its Locker services

* Previous 2017 annual guidance is withdrawn; "new guidance cannot be provided until we have completed our accounting review" Source text: (bit.ly/2sYzaiN) Further company coverage:

