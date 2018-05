May 4 (Reuters) - Synchronoss Technologies Inc:

* SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE HONEYBEE

* SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY

* SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC - HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC'S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS